‘Israel’ Only Understands Language of Force – Iran Defense Minister

By Staff, Agencies

Referring to the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s acts of aggression against Syria, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that the regime only understands the language of force.

General Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, in Tehran on Wednesday.

“We believe that the illegitimate and illegal presence of occupying troops on Syrian soil is destabilizing and destructive. Therefore, we stress the necessity for [respecting] Syria’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of all occupying forces [from Syria], particularly the American occupiers,” he said.

Ashtiani further pointed to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s acts of aggression against Syria, saying it only understands the language of force and it should not be allowed to make further aggression against Syria.

The Iranian minister described Syria as a major member of the resistance front and said it’s necessary to invest efforts to boost the Arab country’s defense power.

The Syrian minister, for his part, hailed Iran’s role in supporting efforts by the resistance front to safeguard West Asia security and vowed that Damascus will work to boost cooperation with Tehran.

