‘Israeli’ Military Bombs Gaza After Resistance’s Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military bombed the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance groups launched several retaliatory rockets from the besieged coastal enclave, a day after the Zionists' raid in Nablus city left at least 11 Palestinians martyred.

The attacks early on Thursday sent plumes of black smoke rising over one of the targeted locations north of Gaza city.

Hours earlier, rockets fired from the Gaza Strip lit up the night sky and triggered sirens in the Zionist settlements of Sderot and Ashkelon.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Palestinian witnesses said they saw at least eight rockets fired, while the Zionist military put the number of projectiles at six.

The Zionist occupation regime claims it intercepted five of the rockets, while the sixth fell in an unpopulated area.

Palestinian sources also reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth who was injured two weeks ago during the attack of the Zionist forces on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The rocket launches came after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group condemned the ‘Israeli’ military’s raid in Nablus on Wednesday as a “major crime” that the “Resistance must respond to.”

Hamas had also issued a warning, with spokesman Abu Obeida saying “the Resistance in Gaza is observing the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank.” He added that their “patience is running out.”

The Nablus raid was one of the deadliest Zionist crimes in the occupied West Bank since the second Intifada or the Palestinian uprising of 2000-2005. The death toll on Wednesday surpassed that of an ‘Israeli’ attack last month in the city of Jenin, further north.