Hezbollah Denounces ‘Israeli’ Attack in Nablus, Praises Palestinian Resistance

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
Translated By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences and congratulations to the struggling Palestinian people and their resistance factions, especially the Islamic Jihad Movement, over the blessed martyrdom of the fighters who scored epic heroism in Nablus and confronted the Zionist war machine and aggression with patience and defiance.

Hezbollah strongly condemns the treacherous Zionist aggression that targeted the dear city of Nablus and left ten martyrs and more than a hundred wounded, some of which in critical conditions.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ brutal and ferocious targeting of the innocent civilians emphasize that this enemy is not deterred but by the weapons and hands of the honorable resistance fighters who will teach the enemy lessons that will reveal its idiocy and put an end to its arrogance and terrorism.

Hezbollah affirms its solidarity and support of the Palestinian people in all decisions made by its honorable leadership, which preserves its security and liberates its land.

Israel Nablus Palestine Hezbollah IslamicJihad IsraeliOccupation

