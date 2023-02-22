No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IAEA Officials Holding Talks, Conducting Inspection in Iran - Nuclear Chief

IAEA Officials Holding Talks, Conducting Inspection in Iran - Nuclear Chief
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami confirmed that “The International Atomic Energy Agency’s officials have visited Tehran to negotiate, conduct inspections and resolve uncertainties caused by a recent misinterpreted report.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Eslami said the IAEA officials are in Tehran.

“The UN nuclear agency officials have been negotiating, making visits and conducting inspections since yesterday”, he stated, noting that “The ambiguities caused by the incorrect interpretation of an IAEA inspector in his recent report have been or are being resolved.”

Eslami underlined that Iran maintains its relations with the IAEA within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement.

He also noted that Iran is working in interaction and coordination with the IAEA and keeps trying to prevent the creation of new ambiguities in the course of cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

In comments earlier this month, Eslami said an IAEA inspector who had drawn a wrong conclusion of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility realized his mistake after misinforming the UN nuclear agency.
 

Iran IAEA aeoi MohammadEslami

Comments

  1. Related News
IAEA Officials Holding Talks, Conducting Inspection in Iran - Nuclear Chief

IAEA Officials Holding Talks, Conducting Inspection in Iran - Nuclear Chief

4 hours ago
IRG Chief: Hostile TV’s Eviction from UK Indicates Iran’s Sphere of Influence

IRG Chief: Hostile TV’s Eviction from UK Indicates Iran’s Sphere of Influence

4 hours ago
US Plots in West Asia Foiled - Quds Force Commander

US Plots in West Asia Foiled - Quds Force Commander

4 hours ago
Iran Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on EU, UK

Iran Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on EU, UK

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 22-02-2023 Hour: 02:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot