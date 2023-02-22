IAEA Officials Holding Talks, Conducting Inspection in Iran - Nuclear Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami confirmed that “The International Atomic Energy Agency’s officials have visited Tehran to negotiate, conduct inspections and resolve uncertainties caused by a recent misinterpreted report.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Eslami said the IAEA officials are in Tehran.

“The UN nuclear agency officials have been negotiating, making visits and conducting inspections since yesterday”, he stated, noting that “The ambiguities caused by the incorrect interpretation of an IAEA inspector in his recent report have been or are being resolved.”

Eslami underlined that Iran maintains its relations with the IAEA within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement.

He also noted that Iran is working in interaction and coordination with the IAEA and keeps trying to prevent the creation of new ambiguities in the course of cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

In comments earlier this month, Eslami said an IAEA inspector who had drawn a wrong conclusion of Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility realized his mistake after misinforming the UN nuclear agency.

