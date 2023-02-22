IRG Chief: Hostile TV’s Eviction from UK Indicates Iran’s Sphere of Influence

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] described the expulsion of the ‘Iran International’ TV channel’s employees from the UK as a demonstration of the Islamic Revolution’s power and sphere of influence.

In comments at a meeting with Basij forces in Mashhad on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami referred to the expulsion of the “Iran International terrorist TV channel’s staff” from London, and said, the fact that the employees of such an “evil, lie-spreader, seditious and offender” media outlet have been thrown away into another country demonstrates “the Islamic Revolution’s realm of power, sphere of influence and domain of clout”.

His comments came after the Iran International TV channel decided to shift its operations from London to Washington, DC, in the US.

Funded by Saudi Arabia, the Iran International TV channel was founded in London in 2017 as part of a propaganda campaign against the Iranian government.

The television channel has been openly promoting monarchists, the highly-notorious Mujahedin Khalq Organization [MKO] terror group, and most significantly, separatist terrorists, in violation of the UK’s own media regulations.

Recently, the Islamic Republic designated the channel as a terror organization over its role in fanning the flames of violence during riots in Iran.