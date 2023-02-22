Iran-China Relations Reach Turning Point - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said that the ties between Iran and China are at a turning point.

Raisi told Chinese media during his state visit to China that the country is one of Iran's most significant trading partners.

The two states’ cooperation is at a turning point in the bilateral, regional, as well as trans-regional levels, he added.

When asked about the benefits of the Iran-China inked agreements for businesses, investors, and people, Raisi underlined that the two countries can establish new cooperation and interactions in industry, mining, agriculture, and roads besides cultural and media spheres.

Terming the Chinese Road Belt Initiative as a benefit for the countries situated on the road of the project, he stated that by reviving this route, the ancient connection on the Silk Road will be revived in a modern way in the region.

Trade and economic relations in the region will be also facilitated, he further noted.

Saying that the idea of the Belt Road can play a key role in achieving the significant goals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] as well as the important goals of the Global Development Plan, president Raisi called for the cooperation of Iran to this end.

Touching upon the current cooperation between Iran and the SCO, the Iranian president said that the SCO can increase the interaction among member states, get the capacities of the Asian region together and bring the exchange of experiences among countries.

Raisi referred to the imposed sanctions by the US, adding that the country seeks to avenge the 44 years of resistance from Iranians who have stood up to the excessive demands of the US.