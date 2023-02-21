Iran: EU Sanctions Further Expose Bloc’s Miscalculation, Deviation from Dialogue

By Staff, Agencies

European Union's fresh sanctions against a number of Iranian entities and individuals were illegal and "another failed miscalculation" by the bloc, an Iranian ambassador says.

"The so-called EU sanctions list has no basis in int'l law. It's just another failed miscalculation," Iran's Ambassador to Vienna Abbas Baqerpour said in post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The envoy said that the EU's move to impose sanctions on the head of Iran-Austria [and Iran-Germany] friendship group, despite his outstanding efforts, indicates a "serious deviation from the principle of dialogue."

In a press release issued on Monday, the EU Council said it has decided to impose restrictive measures on additional 32 Iranian individuals and two entities in a fifth round of sanctions over what the bloc claimed to be Tehran's crackdown on the recent foreign-backed riots.

According to the EU press release, Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Minister of Education Yousef Nouri, the deputy commander and spokesperson of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], a number of MPs, members of the police and judiciary in various parts of the country, as well as prison wardens are among the individuals listed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tehran would soon announce a list of its reciprocal sanctions in response to the European Union's recent bans.

Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later in hospital.

An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

However, rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed in the riots.

In the wake of the Western-instigated riots, the US and its western allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Iran in recent months, accusing the country of cracking down on protesters.

Tehran has repeatedly dismissed the accusations, saying it has been lawfully dealing with rioters disrupting public security. Iran says the West is using human rights as a tool in its pressure campaign against the country.

Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and Britain, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.