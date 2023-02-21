Palestinian Teen Dies of Headshot Inflicted by IOF During WB Raid

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager has died of a serious injury he had sustained in the head during a raid by “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops in the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Sixteen-year-old Muntaser Mohammad al-Shawwa succumbed to his injury at Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus on Monday, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, citing medical sources.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition about two weeks ago after a live bullet fired by IOF troops during the raid "penetrated his head from behind his ear and exited through the mouth," the report said.

"He was brought to the hospital without a heartbeat, but was revived and kept in intensive care until he was pronounced dead tonight," it added.

The teenager's death took to 49 the number of Palestinians martyred by the IOF since the beginning of this year.

IOF troops and settlers have been noticeably escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and other areas in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expansion of “Israeli” settlements.

The violence waged by the IOF troops across the West Bank claimed the lives of more than 170 Palestinians last year, making 2022 the deadliest year for the Palestinians, who are based in the occupied territory, in nearly two decades.