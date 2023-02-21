Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah praised the African Union Summit's expulsion of the "Israeli" delegation from the 36th AU Summit of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa.

The Arab and International Relations Unit in Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The Arab and International Relations Unit in Hezbollah commends the African Union [AU] summit for expelling the “Israeli” delegation from the 36th AU Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa.

Hezbollah also commends the courageous Algerian position that resulted in cooperation with the State of South Africa in taking this step, and sees it as a truthful expression of the patriotic Algerian stance that rejects normalization with the enemy entity. This act on behalf of the Algerian state has always distinguished Algeria, which is known for its strong permanent historical support for the Palestinian Cause and the just Arab causes.

Hezbollah considers what happened in the Ethiopian capital a definite proof of rejection of the existence of the usurping Zionist entity which is considered as a cancerous mass with which it is impossible to live and it is to the region as a foreign organ of the body that cannot be accepted. Hezbollah believes that all attempts of normalization between some Arab countries and this criminal entity are nothing but a mirage and an illusion that the peoples of our nation will not be pleased with and it will not have any results.