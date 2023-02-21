Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkish-Syrian Border

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey was struck by two earthquakes on Monday evening, local media have reported, citing emergency services. The disaster struck just two weeks after Turkey and Syria were devastated by another set of powerful tremors.

The country’s Anadolu agency reported that several buildings collapsed as a result of the new quakes. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency [AFAD] called on locals to avoid coastal areas, warning about a risk of a rising sea level on the Mediterranean coast.

At least three people died and 213 were injured in the fresh earthquakes, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Two weeks ago, two major quakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 respectively hit as many as ten Turkish provinces, claiming at least 41,000 lives and affecting more than 13 million people in total.

Monday’s quakes were also felt in Syria, which was also hit by the natural disaster two weeks ago, as well as in Jordan, Egypt, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Relatedly, an earthquake of 6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Liwa Iskandarun area distancing 52 km to the west of Idleb at 8.4 p.m. local time.

National Earthquake Center told SANA that the quake is one of the aftershocks of the main earthquake that hit the area on February 6th,2023.

The center expected that more aftershocks would take place in future.