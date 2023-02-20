Tehran Rejects Zionist Accusation Over Oil Tanker Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected the claims raised by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime's Prime Minister who accused Iran of attacking an oil tanker in the Gulf last week.

The Zionist regime has gotten used to making accusations like its main supporter, the US government, Kanaani stated in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Netanyahu baselessly claimed on Sunday that Iran was responsible for an alleged attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week.

"Last week Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Gulf and harmed the international freedom of navigation," the Zionist PM claimed at a weekly cabinet meeting.

Stressing that Iran is among the most effective countries in maintaining the security and freedom of sailing in international waters, the spokesman underlined that “Iran will continue its efforts in maintaining the security and freedom of sailing in international waters and is among the countries that have played a very effective and determining role in this field so far.”

“We are among the countries that emphasize the necessity of creating comprehensive security for all countries in order to use shipping opportunities in international waters,” Kanaani said, noting, however, that “a regime that endangers the security of others and does not adhere to the security of others exposes itself to mutual threats.”