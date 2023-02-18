No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the United States of causing harm the people of the Resistance. His Eminence issued the warning during his speech on Martyr Leaders’ Day.

 

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

5 hours ago
3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

one month ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

3 months ago
Gen. Soleimani: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Entire Existence Is Sincerity… I Love Him [Documentary]

Gen. Soleimani: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Entire Existence Is Sincerity… I Love Him [Documentary]

5 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-02-2023 Hour: 02:42 Beirut Timing

whatshot