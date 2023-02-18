- Home
Secret US Talks with Taiwan’s Delegation Next Week
By Staff, Agencies
Reports mentioned that “The White House will hold secret talks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo next week.”
The negotiations are a part of a special diplomatic dialogue between the Unites States and Taiwan that has to remain private to avoid drawing the ire of China.
According to the information, the Taiwanese delegation will arrive in Washington at the weekend and will meet White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer next week. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is also expected take part in the meetings.
The talks come amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing.
