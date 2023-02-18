Imam Khamenei: “Israeli” Aggression on Palestine Resembles An Attack on Entire Region

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received a group of state officials, representatives of Islamic countries and guests participating in the international Quran contest for a meeting on Saturday.

On the occasion of the Holy Prophet [PBUH] Mab'ath, Imam Khamenei said: “Mab'ath is the greatest gift that God has given to all mankind and it carries treasures that can ensure the happiness of mankind in their own life, in this life of this world until the hereafter.”

He further noted that “In revealing the truth, we are not afraid of anyone and we defend the Palestinian nation in any way we can, and this has caused the enemy to launch Iranophobia. Iran has no reservations in openly supporting and defending the Palestinian nation.The Islamic establishment will continue to help the Palestinians in any way it can."

"The solution to all these problems is to return to Islam and the sympathy and cooperation of Islamic governments in a literal sense," Imam Khamenei further said.

He went on to lambast the Muslim states for keeping silent towards the Zionist entity’s atrocities and aggression against the Palestinian nation, saying that the “Israeli” aggression on Palestine is an aggression on the entire Islamic nation.

Moreover, His Eminence condemned the Western powers' domination over the internal affairs of some Muslim states, pointing out that “While those Western states cannot solve their own internal problems they interfere in other countries' affairs.”

In parallel, Imam Khamenei commented on the recent powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria, urging for intensified cooperation among the Islamic nations to assist those two quake-hit Muslim nations.

“This [quake] relates to all Muslims. It means that everyone should really feel pain, feel suffering from such things,” His Eminence mentioned.