Man. Utd. Takeover Deadline: Qatari Bid Announced, British Billionaire Makes Offer

By Staff, Agencies

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former Prime Minister, has thrown his hat into the ring to buy Manchester United, one of the most successful and prestigious club in the history of world football, as the deadline for submitting their official offers passed on Friday night.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, who have overseen the English giants' worst trophy drought in 40 years after buying it for $1.34 billion in 2005, announced in November that they were open to selling the club as the board will "consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."

The Glazers added that the process will include "an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale" to enhance "the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

Sheikh Jassim is chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank [QIB], one of country's biggest banks.

According to multiple media outlets, Sheikh Jassim became a United fan in 1992, the reason for the name of the Nine Two Foundation, through which he confirmed his bid for "100 percent of Manchester United."

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch and, above all, will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more," read a statement from Sheikh Jassim.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports."

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world."

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe also confirmed on Friday night that he has made a bid to buy United. A boyhood fan of the 20-time English champions, Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man and made his fortune with Ineos, a company he founded in 1998 which is now the fourth-largest chemical giants in the world.

The 69-year-old made an unsuccessful offer to buy Chelsea last year after Russian owner Roman Abramovich listed the London powerhouse for sale, but his bid was eventually rejected. He currently owns French Ligue 1 side Nice and has long been linked with a potential United purchase.

Back in 2019, Ratcliffe caused quite a stir by publicly slamming United's poor choice of managers and players in the transfer market over the past few years.

"They haven't got the manager selection right, haven't bought well," Ratcliffe told reporters. "United have spent an immense amount since Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest...

"We have a different approach here to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grassroots, trying to locate young talent."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told a press briefing that he has been kept updated about the potential takeover of the club. "We are following it, it's our club," he said. "And of course, we are committed but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that.

"While they [The Glazers] informed me how the process will go, I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, departments of the club how to get everything financed."

"We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It's really enjoyable to work and we are focusing on games and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process but it's not up to us."

United will host Leicester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday before taking on Barcelona in the second leg of the Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.