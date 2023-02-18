No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Ten Days of Dawn
  1. Home

53 Killed in Daesh Attack in Syria’s Homs

53 Killed in Daesh Attack in Syria’s Homs
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria's central desert province of Homs, Syrian state media reported on Friday, blaming the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group.

The victims were collecting truffles southeast of the city of Al-Sukhna in the eastern countryside of Homs when they were attacked.

The bodies of all of the victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA reported, citing a hospital official.

“The bodies of 53 martyrs arrived at the hospital, where it was found after examining them that the death was caused by gunshots to the head”, the director of the General Authority of Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh told SANA reporter.

Five people who were wounded were transferred to another hospital. One of the survivors told SANA that the attackers had burned their cars.

Syria homs daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
53 Killed in Daesh Attack in Syria’s Homs

53 Killed in Daesh Attack in Syria’s Homs

2 hours ago
Assad: Earthquake Repercussions Belong to Cumulative Case of War, Terrorist Sabotage, Embargo & Its Effects

Assad: Earthquake Repercussions Belong to Cumulative Case of War, Terrorist Sabotage, Embargo & Its Effects

one day ago
Assad To ICRC President: Syrian Government Is Keen on Delivering Aid to All Areas Across Syria

Assad To ICRC President: Syrian Government Is Keen on Delivering Aid to All Areas Across Syria

3 days ago
UN Chief: Syria’s Assad Agrees to Open Two More Border Crossings

UN Chief: Syria’s Assad Agrees to Open Two More Border Crossings

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 18-02-2023 Hour: 12:46 Beirut Timing

whatshot