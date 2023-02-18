- Home
53 Killed in Daesh Attack in Syria’s Homs
By Staff, Agencies
At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria's central desert province of Homs, Syrian state media reported on Friday, blaming the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group.
The victims were collecting truffles southeast of the city of Al-Sukhna in the eastern countryside of Homs when they were attacked.
The bodies of all of the victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA reported, citing a hospital official.
“The bodies of 53 martyrs arrived at the hospital, where it was found after examining them that the death was caused by gunshots to the head”, the director of the General Authority of Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh told SANA reporter.
Five people who were wounded were transferred to another hospital. One of the survivors told SANA that the attackers had burned their cars.
