“Israel” Sinks into Internal Division: 400 Ex-Security Chiefs Urge Herzog not to Sign Bibi’s Laws
By Staff, Agencies
As the “Israeli” internal crisis moves into a deadlock, more than 400 ex-senior security officials, including former heads of the police, Shin Bet and Mossad, signed a public letter urging the apartheid entity’s President Isaac Herzog not to agree to sign PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s amendments to the so-called judicial system.
They became the latest officials to decry the sweeping reform, which would significantly curb “Israel’s” so-called ‘High Court of Justice’s’ power to exercise judicial review, give the government an automatic majority on the Judicial Selection Committee, allow Knesset members to overrule court rulings with a bare majority and allow government ministers to appoint their own legal advisers.
“As you noted in your speech, the hasty legislative steps constitute a judicial revolution that will cause damage for generations to come,” said the letter by members of the Commanders for ‘Israel’s’ Security group, referring to the entity president’s Sunday address in which he laid out a compromise proposal that has not yet brought the sides to negotiations.
Signatories include former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, former Mossad directors Tamir Pardo and Danny Yatom, ex-police commissioner Shlomo Aharonishki and former security adviser Uzi Arad.
Addressing Herzog, the security officials said: “Consider carefully before you sign laws.”
Additionally, some 550 former naval commandos from the “Israeli” army’s elite “Shayetet 13” unit, including several of its ex-commanders, urged War Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday to oppose the legal shakeup.
