Sayyed Al-Houthi to Saudi Aggression: Time is Passing, Our Patience Ending

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi stressed that his country is “in a stage of war, and what has calmed down is none but military escalation.”

On the martyrdom anniversary of Hussein Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, he clarified that “We’re in the position of confronting targeting and threats, as the stage of just following up on the news of the attacks on our nation [without acting] has come to an end.”

Al-Houthi further warned and advised the coalition of Saudi aggression that patience will run out, “as we cannot accept depriving our people of their national wealth.”

He added: “We are currently going through a de-escalation phase under Omani mediation and intensive efforts to stop the aggression on Yemen.” He also thanked the Omanis for their efforts and stressed the necessity of addressing the humanitarian and livelihood file, which “we cannot barter or remain silent about.”

In parallel, the Yemeni leader affirmed that “we will not squander the achievements of our people in terms of freedom, independence, and maintaining dignity,” stressing that in any dialogue to be held, “the [main point should be that] enemies must end their aggression against our country.” He warned that “time may run out and we may return to pressure options to obtain our people's right to their wealth.”

“If peace is what they want, its path is clear; its key is [solving] the humanitarian file and its ultimate goal is to end the aggression, siege, and occupation.”

The leader of Ansarullah movement said the Americans and Western countries occupy countries and appoint puppet governments therein to suppress anyone who opposes their hegemony.

Al-Houthi added that the Americans and their affiliates violate the sovereignty of states and their ambassadors meddle in everything, both issuing directives as if they are the rulers of the countries in question.

“The Americans are the ones that launch military attacks and aggressions, such as their invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, their aggression against Yemen, and their occupation of Palestine,” the Yemeni leader said, adding that they “do their best to destabilize the security of our nation, through the founding of Takfiri groups and exerting pressure on the [countries’] regimes to facilitate their operations.”

The Yemeni leader indicated that “The enemies provide all kinds of weapons, including nuclear weapons, to hostile countries, whereas the countries that come under attack are denied any such weapons.”

Al-Houthi affirmed, “They want us to be a nation deprived of any ability to defend itself, and that is why they are working to ban the supply of weapons to any country they want to target.”

On another level, the Ansarullah leader pointed out that “The enemies exerted strained efforts to keep the Palestinian cause out of the school curricula and were keen to exclude anything that could advance the nation's level of awareness.”

He considered that “All forms of injustice and criminal activities are imposed on the Palestinian people on a daily basis.”

“The Americans are the main killers of women, and they have killed millions of them, simultaneously as the crimes of killing women continue in Palestine at the hands of the ‘Israelis’,” Al-Houthi stressed.

He confirmed that “We’re ready to intervene on the side of our Palestinian people and ready for all possibilities,” noting that “anyone who cooperates and normalizes relations with the 'Israeli' enemy will face serious consequences.”

Al-Houthi touched on the US military bases in the region, saying that "the Americans are imposing military bases to extend control over our countries," while "the United Nations and the Security Council are biased against the peoples of our nation, and all their positions are in favor of the enemies."

He called the blockade one of the biggest crimes, indicating that it amounts to a "collective punishment of peoples and starvation of societies."