No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Indonesia Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Tanimbar Islands

Indonesia Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Tanimbar Islands
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 49 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in Maluku province on Thursday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential. The agency said the quake's epicenter was at a depth of 97 km [60.27 miles].

It was located 543 km southeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku. There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake and a spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster agency [BNPB] could not immediately be reached for comment.

Indonesia straddles a so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a highly active zone seismically, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create frequent earthquakes.

indonesia earthquake

Comments

  1. Related News
Indonesia Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Tanimbar Islands

Indonesia Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Tanimbar Islands

49 minutes ago
BBC Tax Raids Put India Press Freedom in Spotlight

BBC Tax Raids Put India Press Freedom in Spotlight

58 minutes ago
Japan’s Flagship H3 Rocket Fails to Lift Off Despite Having Its Main Engine Ignited

Japan’s Flagship H3 Rocket Fails to Lift Off Despite Having Its Main Engine Ignited

one hour ago
UN to Cut Food Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Due to Fund Shortage

UN to Cut Food Aid for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Due to Fund Shortage

2 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 17-02-2023 Hour: 02:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot