Watch ‘Israeli’ Forces Strip, Beat Palestinian Child at Shuafat Checkpoint

By Staff, Agencies

A shocking video circulating online showed ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers violently beating a Palestinian child after forcing him to partially strip off at the Shuafat checkpoint.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, comes as part of an ‘Israeli’ directive at the Shuafat Refugee Camp checkpoint to strip-search Palestinian men and boys passing through the barriers.

According to the Palestine Chronicle, ‘Israeli’ soldiers were trying to strip the young boy off his clothes when he refused to take off his trousers, and then violently attacked and arrested him.

The video, published on Twitter on Thursday, not only shows the Zionist soldiers attacking the Palestinian boy, but also attacking a woman who stepped out of her car in an attempt to stop the occupation soldiers from violently beating the boy.

Tensions remain high at the Shuafat checkpoint in North al-Quds, after Zionist forces shot and injured a 13-year-old boy in the Shufat refugee camp on Monday, alleging he attempted to stab soldiers at the camp’s checkpoint.

The Zionist occupation forces raided the camp and attacked residents, who confronted the ‘Israeli’ forces, shooting at a car and injuring its driver, according to WAFA news agency.

Also late in January, during a military raid on the Shuafat refugee camp, ‘Israeli’ soldiers shot a 16-year-old teenager in the chest, who eventually succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

Palestinian people in the Shuafat area regularly suffer extreme violence from ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

In recent months, East al-Quds, Jenin, and Nablus have become zones of confrontation with ‘Israeli’ occupation forces. The attacks come within the context of oppressing new forms of resistance emerging against ‘Israeli’ apartheid, mainly driven by young Palestinians.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Nablus have been trapped several times in the Shuafat refugee camp and nearby towns by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces since October 2022 amid an allegedly ongoing search for Palestinian resistance fighters.

Under the ‘Israeli’ blockade on Shuafat, Palestinians have been unable to leave to receive necessary health treatments, and many basic supplies like flour keep running low. Education within the camp gets suspended as well.