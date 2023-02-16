No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech today.

The speech will be part of the festival held to honor the Islamic Resistance Martyred Leaders Day.

The event is scheduled for 15:00 Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

