Draft Security Council Resolution Demands Immediate Halt To ‘Settlement Activities’

By Staff, Agencies

The United Arab Emirates drafted a UN Security Council resolution calling on the ‘Israeli’ entity to immediately cease all settlement activity, and the Palestinian Mission to the UN, which lobbied for the measure, is urging members of the top panel to hold a vote as early as Monday, three UN diplomats said on Wednesday.

The resolution was drafted in response to an announcement by the Zionist occupation regime on Sunday that it would be authorizing nine settler outposts and advancing plans for some 10,000 new settler units in the occupied West Bank in response to a series of resistance operations in occupied al-Quds.

The draft resolution demands that the Tel Aviv regime “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The resolution “reaffirms that the establishment by ‘Israel’ of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East al-Quds, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law.”

The UAE’s UN Security Council resolution — first reported by Reuters — condemns moves toward annexation by the Zionist regime, including outpost 'legalizations.'