Support for Terrorists, Criminals Constitute Inseparable Part of US Foreign Policy - Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani censured support for terrorists and criminals as an integral part of the United States’ foreign policy, calling upon Washington to put an end to its intervention in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic.

“Support for terrorists and criminals is an indispensable part of the US’ foreign policy. The Zionist regime as a blatant example of organized terrorism, the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] as well as criminal members and torturers of SAVAK, which is known as a morbid and inhumane organization created by the CIA and Mossad [during the deposed US-backed Pahlavi regime], have either received or continue to receive direct and constant support from the US,” Kanaani wrote in a series of posts published on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

“The Iranian nation’s clear message to the US is to stop support for criminals and terrorists, cease interference in the internal affairs of Iran, and remove the oppressive sanctions against Iranians,” the spokesman added.

The US House of Representatives introduced a resolution on February 7, expressing support for recent foreign-backed riots in Iran.

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the terrorist and anti-Iran MKO, joined the briefing through a video link, lauding the US lawmakers' efforts.

Riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later in hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and Britain, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed in the riots.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested and dismantled several terrorist teams linked to Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group] and MKO in recent months.

The MKO terrorist group is responsible for causing the largest part of the 17,000-plus fatalities that have resulted from acts of terror since the 1979 victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution.