Iran Health Minister: Iranians Adhere to the Revolution, the Enemies’ Efforts Have Failed

By Mokhtar Haddad

On the 44th anniversary of the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution, cities and villages in Iran witnessed majestic marches with the participation of millions of people who renewed their adherence to the Islamic Revolution and its principles drawn by Imam Khomeini, renewing pledge and allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and preserving the blood of the martyrs who offered their souls for the sake of this blessed renaissance.

What is remarkable this year is the early attendance of participants in these marches, as the marches were supposed to start at 9:30 in the morning, but from the early hours Iranians were roaming in Tehran towards Freedom Square. Even an hour after the end of the marches, the streets heading to Freedom Square were crowded.

The presence of youth this year was remarkable and very big. Enemies have targeted this group in their recent terrorist and sabotage scheme, but the Iranian youth once again thwarted their attempts. Today, the Iranians through these marches had their say and told the world that “we adhere to the Islamic Revolution; the enemies made mistakes in their calculations and their plans will not have their way in Iran.”

Participating in the marches was Iran’s Minister of Health Bahram Eynollahi who said in a statement to al-Ahed News website, “The Iranian people were present in all arenas in defense of the Islamic Revolution.”

Eynollahi added, “Despite the enemy's malicious plans against the Islamic Republic, the people affirmed through their attendance at these rallies that they adhere to the blessed Islamic Revolution and defend it and its principles.”

He went on to say, “The enemy must know that its efforts are a failure and it cannot confront the people and the Revolution because it is the people's revolution, and they cannot separate the people from the Islamic Revolution,” adding, “the people support the Revolution, and this is a big message to the enemies that the Iranian people have not and will not give up on the Islamic Revolution, and they will continue on this path.”