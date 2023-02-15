No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

IRG Equips Naval Helicopters with Mines

folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy has furnished its helicopters with various naval mines.

A documentary broadcast by Iran’s state TV has revealed that the IRG Navy’s helicopters have become capable of naval minelaying operations.

The Mil Mi-17 helicopters of the IRGC Navy can now act against the enemy’s submarines.

The video of the minelaying operation indicates a Mil Mi-17 copter dropping the homegrown “Maham-II” naval mines off the coasts of Iran.

Containing 350 kg of explosives, the Iranian naval mine is furnished with sonic and magnetic sensors. Maham-II is laid at a depth of 10 to 50 meters in the sea and can destroy various vessels and submarines weighing up to 250 tons and cruising at a speed of 4 to 15 knots.

The IRG Navy’s helicopters have already been equipped with “Noor” anti-vessel cruise missiles with a range of 120 kilometers, “Qader” air-based missiles with a range of 200 kilometers, and the “S-5” 57mm caliber rocket launchers.

