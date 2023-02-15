‘Israel’s’ Ben-Gvir: Building New Settlements in Palestinian Territories Is Our Mission and Doctrine’

By Staff, Agencies

Extremist Zionist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right cabinet wants to see more ‘Israeli’ settlements constructed across the occupied territories.

The Zionist regime’s hardline so-called Security Minister said on Tuesday that building new settlements is “‘Israel’s’ mission and doctrine.”

"The land of ‘Israel’ belongs to the people of ‘Israel’," he claimed in a video message that followed a statement of concern from Washington and its European allies, France, Germany, Italy and Britain over the decision on ‘legalizing’ settler outposts across the occupied Palestinian territories, Reuters reported.

On Sunday, the ‘Israeli’ regime's far-right cabinet "legalized" nine settler outposts in the occupied West Bank in sheer defiance of the outcry from the international community and Palestinians who want an end to the regime's settlement projects.

Netanyahu's extremist cabinet retroactively authorized the outposts that had been already set up by Zionist settlers over the past years without the regime's approval.

Ben-Gvir said he wanted to go even further than the decision announced on Sunday, saying nine settlements are not enough and the regime wants much more.

"This is our mission. This our doctrine," Ben-Gvir said. "Nine settlements is nice but it's still not enough. We want much more.”

More than 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views all settlements -- hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv's occupation of the territory in 1967 -- as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

The UN Security Council has condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.