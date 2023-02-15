The Guardian: “Israeli” Disinformation Unit Meddled in over 30 Elections Worldwide

By Staff, Agencies

In an in-depth investigation, The Guardian has revealed that a team of “Israeli” contractors is responsible for having manipulated more than 30 elections around the world through hacking, sabotage and automated misinformation.

In an article published early Wednesday morning, The Guardian reported that a team of “Israeli” operatives have been working under “Israeli” Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former special forces operative, to manipulate election outcomes in dozens of countries over the last two decades.

Working under the codename "Team Jorge," the operatives offer their services to those looking to meddle in elections, as well as to corporate clients, the investigation revealed.

One of the key components in the team's efforts to sway election results is social media, more specifically, Twitter.

A non-human bot by the name of @Canaelan has been found to have links to numerous fake social media profiles, all controlled by disinformation-spreading software owned by Team Jorge and based out of the Zionist entity.

According to the investigation, the software known as Advanced Impact Media Solutions [AIMS] controls over 30,000 fake social media profiles all of which can be used to spread disinformation or propaganda far and wide at extraordinary speed.

The expose published by The Guardian on Wednesday is the result of an undercover investigation carried out by a consortium of journalists from 30 different media outlets, including Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País.

During the investigation, Hanan, or "Jorge," spoke with undercover reporters, telling them that access to the AIMS software had been sold to "unnamed intelligence agencies, political parties and corporate clients," The Guardian reported.

Hanan also told the reporters that his services had been made available to intelligence agencies worldwide, in addition to political campaigns and private companies. The services have been used across Africa, South and Central America, the US and Europe, he added.

The sophisticated AIMS software package offered by Hanan and his team of “Israeli” operatives controls thousands of fake social media profiles on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Telegram, Gmail, Instagram and YouTube. According to The Guardian, some of these fake avatars even own Amazon accounts, credit cards, and bitcoin wallets.

Each individual avatar is given its own unique digital backstory and is able to mimic human behavior through the use of artificial intelligence.

Through secret recordings of over six hours of meetings between Hanan and his operatives, the investigative team learned of how Team Jorge is able to gather intelligence on their clients' rivals, through hacking Gmail and Telegram accounts.

They also "boasted of planting material in legitimate news outlets, which are then amplified by the Aims bot-management software," The Guardian added.

According to the investigation, much of the work conducted by the team in the arena of political manipulation centers around disrupting or sabotaging election campaigns. In one instance, The Guardian reported, the team claimed to have " sent a toy delivered via Amazon to the home of a politician, with the aim of giving his wife the false impression he was having an affair."