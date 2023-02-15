Consolidation of Iran-China Ties ‘Effective’ In Promoting Regional, Global Security - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Iran and China are “friends in hard times,” stressing that further strengthening of relations between the two countries will contribute to the security of the region and the world.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Tuesday as he underscored the need for expansion of Iran-China ties in different economic, trade, scientific, and cultural areas, as well as the implementation of a strategic 25-year agreement between the two countries, which he said is “pivotal” to peace and stability in the region.

Describing the visit by the politico-economic delegations of the two countries to each other's capitals and the negotiations between the sides as “important and effective” in developing bilateral relations, Raisi said, “Despite opposition from the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China to the consolidation and expansion of relations between the two countries, these relations have taken great strides thanks to the favorable management of the parties.”

Stressing that Iran and China are “friends in hard times,” and friendship in tough times consolidates bonds in other days, the president said that “the strengthening of such bonds and friendship is effective in [promoting] the security of the region and the world.”

He pointed to Iran’s determination to expand the relations between the two countries based on mutual respect, and noted, “The development of relations between Iran and China has been moving forward, but what has been done is far from what should be done, and to compensate for the lag, greater steps must be taken.”

Raisi also welcomed Xi’s emphasis on respecting the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic, as well as confronting unilateral efforts in the international arena and interventionist measures across the world.

The president also appreciated China’s positive and constructive role in talks on removing anti-Iran sanctions. He also referred to the failure of European countries to meet their obligations, saying, “Western countries once again made miscalculations about Iran.”

The Chinese president, for his part, pointed to the development of China-Iran relations and said the implementation of the 25-year strategic partnership between the two countries is “very effective” in deepening and expanding their relations, adding, “China firmly believes in the development of relations with Iran.”

Xi went on to criticize unilateralism and the bullying policies of Western countries at the international level, saying, “Unfortunately, these countries still insist on the wrong approach of the Cold War era, and this has inflicted damage on international norms and global peace and security.”

Supporting the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Xi emphasized the need to confront unilateralism, foreign interference, and threats to security and stability in the region and across the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Xi voiced the Chinese government’s readiness to support the companies that are willing to invest in Iran, saying, “The Chinese government is also fully prepared to expand cooperation in the field of trade and transit and cultural relations with Iran.”

Acknowledging the Islamic Republic’s positions and measures in the fight against terrorism, the Chinese leader further underlined the need for the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement as soon as possible, and described the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as one of the achievements of multilateralism to resolve disputes.