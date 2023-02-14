IRG: No World Power Dares to Take “Slightest Action” Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has hailed Iran’s deterrence power, saying world powers do not dare to act against the Islamic Republic in light of country's defense and military power.

During a ceremony in Kerman Province to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed the endeavors made by Iranian youths in thwarting foreign threats.

“By God’s grace, the wise measures of Leader of the Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei], and the round-the-clock endeavors of your children, we have reached a level of defense and military power today that neither the Americans nor any other power dares to take the slightest action against the country, its nation, interests and devotees,” he said.

Sharif noted that security is an essential need of every country throughout the world. Still, he made clear that Iran takes pride in the fact that it does not need malicious world powers to establish security within its borders.

The IRG commander also appreciated the Iranian people’s “insight and intelligence” in the face of the conspiracies hatched by the enemies, saying that separatist groups dream of wresting control over the Iranian provinces of Kurdistan and Sistan and Baluchestan.

Elsewhere in his speech, General Sharif slammed Emmanuel Macron and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the French and German presidents, for their recent meetings with anti-Iran elements, saying the nation will never forget the crimes committed by the two European countries throughout the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s.

French Mirage aircraft bombarded Iranian cities while German mustard gas provided to the Ba’athist regime affected many Iranians, he added.

The IRG spokesman also lashed out at European officials for allowing members of the anti-Iran terrorist cult Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization [MKO] to rally outside the European Parliament.

The MKO’s infamous ringleader Maryam Rajavi “thinks that our people have forgotten the crimes of the MKO,” he said. “They killed 17,000 Iranian people and officials and embraced [Iraq’s] Baathist party during the imposed war. They stood in the ranks of traitors to their nation and killed dozens of the country’s youths with the help of [Iraqi dictator] Saddam Hussein.”

The MKO organized a rally in Paris over the weekend, calling on the European Union [EU] to blacklist the IRG.

“The IRG must be added to the list of designated terrorist organizations by the European Union,” Rajavi told the attendees on Sunday.

The MKO terrorist group is responsible for causing the largest part of the 17,000-plus fatalities that have resulted from acts of terror since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The terrorist group also fought alongside Iraqi forces in the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s war on Iran in the 1980s.

However, the US and the European Union removed the MKO from their lists of terrorist organizations in order to use them as proxies against Iran.

Iranian officials have condemned the “shameless hypocrisy” of the US and its European allies in supporting a terrorist cult that has Iranian blood on its hands.