First Saudi Relief Plane Arrives at Syria’s Aleppo Int’l Airport

By Staff, Agencies

The first Saudi relief plane carrying 35 ton of food aid arrived at Syria’s Aleppo International Airport on Tuesday.

“We stand by the brotherly Syrian people and offer our condolences for this great loss,” said Faleh al-Subaii, Director of the Joint Efforts Team for Relief of the Earthquake Victims in Saudi Arabia.

Al- Subaii added that the plane is carrying 35 tons of relief that includes food, medical supplies and tents, and it is the first in a series of planes, as a second plane will arrive tomorrow, and a third will arrive on Thursday, and if there is a need, other planes will be sent.

He noted that his country directed to help those affected by the earthquake in all Syrian regions, stressing that it will not stop supporting the Syrian people and is ready to provide any assistance in the future.

Also on Tuesday, an Emirati plane carrying 26 tons of relief and food aid arrived at Lattakia International Airport.

Director of Lattakia Airport Eng. Ziyad al-Tawil said that the Emirati relief plane is the eighth to arrive from the United Arab Emirates to Lattakia Airport, since the earthquake hit Syria, reported SANA.

He added that the plane is carrying 26 tons of tents and food aid, with the aim of helping the quake-affected people.