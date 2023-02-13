- Home
Raisi Visits Imam Khamenei Ahead of His China Visit
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi visited and held talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Monday.
Ahead of his planned visit to China, Raisi attended a meeting with Imam Khamenei, in which he briefed His Eminence about the goals of this trip and the planned meetings.
In this meeting, Imam Khamenei wished the president success and expressed his satisfaction with the plans.
Raisi will pay a state visit to China from February 14 to 16 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the visit, the high-ranking delegations of the two countries will hold negotiations; and some cooperation documents will be signed.
