Iran Warns of Firm Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani warned the Zionist regime that any act of aggression against Tehran will draw a decisive response.

Asked about the recent joint drill by the US and ‘Israeli’ military forces, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday that Iran acts seriously in countering threats.

Whenever Iran realizes that an ill-advised move is made against its national security, it will naturally take decisive action and “cut off the hands of aggressors,” the spokesman warned.

Reiterating Iran’s clear stance on the Zionist regime’s measures, he cautioned the US government that it must be held accountable for any action from the Zionist regime that would upset security, considering that they are allies.

“Any measure from any origin against Iran’s security will be responded to decisively,” Kanaani underscored.

The Iranian diplomat further advised the Zionist regime to address its own chaotic domestic situation and the freedom-seeking measures of the Palestinian nation.

In a letter to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary General on February 1, Iran’s UN ambassador held the Zionist regime accountable for a recent drone attack on a workshop of the Iranian Defense Ministry, saying Tehran reserves its legitimate and inherent right to respond resolutely to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime, wherever and whenever necessary.