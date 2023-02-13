No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran Warns of Firm Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

Iran Warns of Firm Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani warned the Zionist regime that any act of aggression against Tehran will draw a decisive response.

Asked about the recent joint drill by the US and ‘Israeli’ military forces, Kanaani said at a press conference on Monday that Iran acts seriously in countering threats.

Whenever Iran realizes that an ill-advised move is made against its national security, it will naturally take decisive action and “cut off the hands of aggressors,” the spokesman warned.

Reiterating Iran’s clear stance on the Zionist regime’s measures, he cautioned the US government that it must be held accountable for any action from the Zionist regime that would upset security, considering that they are allies.

“Any measure from any origin against Iran’s security will be responded to decisively,” Kanaani underscored.

The Iranian diplomat further advised the Zionist regime to address its own chaotic domestic situation and the freedom-seeking measures of the Palestinian nation.

In a letter to the UN Security Council president and UN Secretary General on February 1, Iran’s UN ambassador held the Zionist regime accountable for a recent drone attack on a workshop of the Iranian Defense Ministry, saying Tehran reserves its legitimate and inherent right to respond resolutely to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime, wherever and whenever necessary.

Israel Iran

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Warns of Firm Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

Iran Warns of Firm Response to ‘Israeli’ Threats

10 hours ago
Raisi on Islamic Revolution’s 44th Anniv.: Enemies Should Learn They Won’t Have Any Foothold in the Region

Raisi on Islamic Revolution’s 44th Anniv.: Enemies Should Learn They Won’t Have Any Foothold in the Region

2 days ago
Iran Celebrates 44th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory: Ballistic Missile, Tactical Drone on Display

Iran Celebrates 44th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory: Ballistic Missile, Tactical Drone on Display

2 days ago
Iran Arrests Main Elements of Isfahan Drone Attack

Iran Arrests Main Elements of Isfahan Drone Attack

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 13-02-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot