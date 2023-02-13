Hezbollah Sends Aid to Quake-hit Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has dispatched more humanitarian aid convoy to earthquake-affected areas in Syria, deploring Western governments’ "fake advocacy" for human rights.

The humanitarian aid left for Syria’s western city of Latakia, located on the Mediterranean Sea, and reportedly included tents, foodstuff, sanitation supplies, other daily necessities and medical equipment. The supplies sent by the Lebanese resistance group can meet the needs of thousands of people.

His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, stated that the shipment will be followed by other batches of emergency aid to Aleppo and elsewhere in quake-devastated areas of Syria.

“Earthquake victims are in dire need of assistance. Syria has always stood at our side in times of need,” Safieddine said, emphasizing that Hezbollah “will support Syrians and will not leave them without any help throughout the current difficult situation.”

“The West showed its true colors during the crisis, and exposed its fake human rights gestures,” the senior Hezbollah official noted.

Earlier, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said that countries around the world must rush to send rescue workers, equipment and aid to help victims of the earthquake.

He offered his condolences to the Syrian people and government, saying Hezbollah has dispatched convoys of humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas.

Sheikh Qassem argued that US sanctions, backed by most Arab countries, are hampering relief and rescue operations, adding that the coercive measures run contrary to the fundamental humanitarian principles.

The top Hezbollah official stressed that the West must realize that Syrians are all united in the fight against the Takfiri terrorist groups and that the nation will not accept any foreign diktats.