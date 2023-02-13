Hamas Condemns ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Gaza: Resistance Will Vanquish Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned the latest Zionist airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression is doomed to failure due to steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian nation.

“The resistance front will remain the protective shield of our people. The ongoing aggression is bound to fail in the face of our people’s revolution, steadfastness and resistance,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement on Monday morning.

It came after the ‘Israeli’ military carried out a new round of airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave.

“The Zionist bombardment of Gaza coincided with acts of aggression against Nablus and al-Quds, confirming that we are facing a campaign of hostilities against our entire nation. We salute the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades, who repelled the Zionist enemy’s raids on the Gaza Strip, and confused the Occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem said.

The Zionist military said in a statement that it targeted in the early hours of Monday morning a Hamas underground facility, alleging that, "the resistance movement used for the production of rocket materials in the central Gaza Strip."

It further claimed that the airstrikes were in response to a rocket launch from the Palestinian enclave on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, rocket warning sirens blared in southern ‘Israeli’-occupied communities near the Gaza Strip, including Sderot and Kibbutz Nir Am. Alerts also sounded in Kibbutz Ruhama, located about 10 kilometers east of Sderot.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported that the Zionist warplanes launched 10 raids on a “resistance site” west of Gaza City. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The report added that the strikes led to huge explosions, which caused material damage to residential buildings.

The Zionist military artillery units also targeted two monitoring points, one east of Beit Hanoun and another east of Khan Yunis.