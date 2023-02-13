US Plans to Send Terrorists to Russia, CIS Countries to Target Officials - Intel Service

By Staff, Agencies

The US military is recruiting jihadist fighters to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States [CIS] countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR] said in a statement.

"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from groups affiliated with Daesh and Al-Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR statement read.

In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.

US security agencies, obsessed with the "crazy idea of exsanguinating Russia," consider it acceptable to use terrorists for their own purposes, SVR said.

"We see a definitive loss of any moral principles in the US security services. Obsessed with the insane idea of "exsanguinating" Russia, Washington's strategists consider it acceptable to use terrorists directly for their own dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with major international terrorist groups," the release said.