‘Israeli’ Warplanes Attack Multiple Targets in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Several explosions were reported in the besieged Gaza Strip early on Monday.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation army confirmed that it had carried out aerial strikes on Gaza after Palestinian media outlets reported several explosions in the Gaza Strip this morning.

Palestine Chronicle reported from Gaza that ‘Israeli’ shells have targeted an area behind the Sheikh Zayed Towers in the northern Gaza region.

The Zionist military targeted an area reportedly belonging to the Palestinian Resistance near the Qarara village east of the Khan Younis.

In a statement, the occupation’s military claimed that the attacks were in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into the occupied territories. However, there was no immediate claim from the Palestinian side regarding the alleged rocket launch.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one person was martyred in an ‘Israeli’ military raid in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, where near-constant violence has been taking place over the past year.

Eyewitnesses said that large destruction has taken place, though the exact target of the attack and the damage remain unclear.

Soon after the attack, sirens blared in the Sderot region south of the occupied territories. A source in the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza said that it has targeted the ‘Israeli’ warplanes, which continued to circulate over Gaza following the raids.