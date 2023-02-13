‘Israeli’ Army Confirms Deaths of Two Officers ‘In Car Accident’

By Staff, Agencies

While Hebrew-language news outlets have published reports about the deaths of two Zionist officers in the past days, the Zionist regime’s army confirmed the news, claiming the two have died in a car accident.

The Zionist military spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that officer “Michelle Parsht” has been killed after news came out that an ‘Israeli’ officer reportedly involved in drone programs has died.

‘Israeli’ Maariv newspaper reported that Parsht was killed on February 7 in an accident on road 4103 near Moshav Beit Elazari settlement complex in Shefala.

Born in Beer Sheva, Parsht served in a maintenance squadron at the “Tel Nof” air force base as a planning, supervision and production officer. She used to supervise the production and operation of drones.

Following the accident, which many suspect was an attack, the military police and the ‘Israeli’ regime’s police have launched an investigation. The Zionist sources contend that the officer’s death was probably linked with a reaction to a recent act of sabotage against a military facility in Iran’s central city of Isfahan.

In the meantime, Hebrew-language media quoted the Zionist military as reporting that a 43-year-old, named “Odelia Taitz”, has been killed in an accident, speculating that she has been assassinated.

The Zionist regime’s army has not cited any links between the two victims and its drone program. However, ‘Israeli’ sources have raised suspicions of the deaths of the two officers and have not ruled out the possibility of an assassination operation.