‘Israeli’ Cabinet Greenlights Nine Settler Outposts in the Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime's far-right cabinet has decided to "authorize" nine settler outposts in the occupied West Bank in sheer defiance of the outcry from the international community and Palestinians who want an end to the occupation regime's settlement schemes.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's extremist cabinet announced the decision on Sunday, retroactively authorizing the outposts that had been already set up by ‘Israeli’ settlers over the past years without the regime's so-called approval.

The retroactive authorization of the outposts marks the first such step to be taken by the Zionist entity’s new cabinet, which took over in late December featuring a combination of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Netanyahu has described expansion of the regime's settlements as his cabinet's top priority to buy the extremist parties' loyalty.

However, the international community, views the settlements - hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv's occupation of the territory in 1967 - as illegal due to their construction on occupied territories.

Also on Sunday, a statement from Netanyahu's office said a planning committee was to convene in the coming days to approve new settler units and mass-construction of more units within the existing settlements.

Much of the international community regards the ‘Israeli’ settler units in the occupied lands as illegal.

All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the Zionist regime’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.