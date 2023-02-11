Syria’s Assad Meet Members of Ops Room in Aleppo, Visit Injured in Latakia

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad on Saturday met members of the Operations’ Room in Aleppo that comprises government bodies, organizations, civil associations, trade and industrial activities assigned to address the relief file in the most quake-affected areas in the city.

The meeting comes after 5 days of the devastating earthquake that hit Syria on February 6th, as efforts should move now from the first emergency response initiated by the government and the society to address the impacts of the earthquake.

Assad and his wife listened to an explanation by members of the room about the situation following the catastrophe and the mechanisms set for removing the rubble, pulling out victims and rescuing the wounded.

“We know how Aleppo citizens love their city, and this is a point of strength that the State should rely on during its work at times of crises,” the Syrian President said.

Syria’s First Lady, in turn, said that while touring some regions in Aleppo with the President, she touched upon the solidarity and cooperation among residents of the city, considering that Aleppo citizens had acquired a great experience in dealing with crises after 12 years of the hard war on their city, so they are able to deal now with the earthquake catastrophe.

Also, on Saturday, the Syrian President and his wife arrived in Latakia city and visited those injured from the earthquake at Tishreen University Hospital.

They asked about the health of Mrs. Doha Nour al-Din and her son Ibrahim Zakarya who were pulled out from under the rubble in Jableh yesterday after 5 days of the earthquake.