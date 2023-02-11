Raisi on Islamic Revolution’s 44th Anniv.: Enemies Should Learn They Won’t Have Any Foothold in the Region

By Al-Ahed News

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech in Tehran as part of the massive celebrations marking the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

At the beginning of his speech, Raisi underlined that the Iranian people today took to the streets to renew allegiance to late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the martyrs, and the constants and values of this revolution.

“The Iranian people today scored a great epic and thwarted the enemies’ conspiracies. We didn’t assemble today only to commemorate the Revolution, but we gathered on February 11th this year also to affirm that we have emerged once again victorious over the enemies’ conspiracy,” the president underscored.

Stressing that the Iranian people will keep up the progress and prosperity despite the enemies’ conspiracies and imposed wars, Raisi hailed his people’s steadfastness that defeated the enemies’ maximum pressure, which was admitted by the West.

“Our country, despite the unjust blockade, enjoys big and stable investments, and our capabilities in all fields have been growing,” Raisi noted.

On the level of sowing discord across the nation, he mentioned that through the scheme of protests, the West waged a hybrid war on Iran on all levels.

“The West plotted the scheme of protests after all its pressures and sanctions against our people have failed; and the voice of millions of our people [today] is the best response in face of the enemies’ conspiracies.”

Moving to respecting females in Iran, Raisi highlighted that “our women are free and present in all fields thanks to the Islamic Revolution, and Iran has the upper hand regarding the women’s sublime position in society.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president slammed the US Congress for removing terrorist entities from its blacklist.

“The West established, financed, and armed Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] to kill the innocent people, but our martyrs, atop of which is Hajj Qassem Soleimani, eradicated this terrorist outfit,” Raisi stressed.

On the level of observing human rights in Iran, the president said “We are proud that we observe human rights at a time the West has distorted such rights; and a good example is the violations they commit against the peoples of Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.”

Underlining that the current war has to do with wills, Raisi praised the will of the Iranian people, the wise leadership, the Armed Forces, Iranian women and men, adding that they all adhere to the country’s independence and achievements.

“We want our heads always raised and stronger, and we adhere to serving justice and to a neither Eastern nor Western Iran,” Raisi said, adding that “Our people still adhere to the slogans of the Islamic Revolution, and its enemies want to spread despair, yet they received a new message of hope today via the immense crowds.”

With respect to the deceived individuals, the president advised them to learn that the Iranian people are there to embrace them, and that they adhere to the paternal view conveyed by Imam Khamenei towards them.

On the economic level, Raisi made clear that the Iranian government overcame the billions-worth deficit, the investment problems, and many others promising that it will also be capable of overcoming all economic problems the Iranian people are suffering from.

As he extended the sincerest condolences to the Turkish and Syrian peoples in the fraternal and friendly nations over the deadly earthquake that hit their countries, Raisi emphasized that the Iranians are the friends of all friends, urging the enemies to learn that they won’t be able to find any foothold in our region.

Meanwhile, Raisi advised that efforts must be focused on securing hope, referring to those spreading despair among our people as the implementers of the enemies’ plots.

Concluding his speech to the Iranian people, Raisi told them “as a servant of yours, do learn that the future of your country will be prosperous.”