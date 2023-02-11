Iran Celebrates 44th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory: Ballistic Missile, Tactical Drone on Display

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful ballistic missile and a homegrown suicide drone have been put on display during a big rally in Tehran on Saturday, held to mark the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

As a large number of people have taken to the streets across Iran to celebrate the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd,” the organizers of the event in Tehran have put two military achievements on display in the street.

The weapons that have attracted the attention of demonstrators are “Emad” ballistic missile and “Shahed-136” tactical drone.

The suicide drone has delta wings and can carry out operations without the need for a runway. Its operational range is estimated at between 1,800 and 2,500 kilometers.

In the capital Tehran, demonstrators take 12 different routes to reach the Azadi [Liberty] Square.

People in over 1,400 cities and 3,800 villages across the country have taken part in the national holiday celebration, which is being covered by more than 6,000 journalists and reporters.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 44 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.