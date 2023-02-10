China Rejects US Phone Call to Thrash Out Balloon Spat

By Staff, Agencies

China said it turned down an offer of a phone call with the United States to discuss the shooting down of a Chinese balloon, accusing the US of creating an “information war” over the issue.

China’s Defense ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement released on Thursday that the US insisted on using force to attack a Chinese civilian unmanned airship, which seriously violated international practice and set a bad precedent.

“Since the US' irresponsible and serious wrongdoings, which failed to create a proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchange between the two militaries, China does not accept the US' proposal for a defense chiefs' call,” Tan said.

“China reserves the right to further respond to the accident,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has made public remarks with regard to the nature of the balloon incident. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at Thursday's press briefing that she is not aware of any "fleet of balloons".

That narrative is probably part of the information and public opinion warfare that the US has waged on China. As for who is the world's number one country in spying, eavesdropping and surveillance, that is plainly visible to the international community, Mao said.