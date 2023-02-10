Iran Slams US’ Failed Policy of Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Denouncing the fresh sanctions that the US has imposed on a number of Iranian companies, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry reminded Washington that its failed policy of resorting to sanctions will only strengthen Tehran’s resolve to pursue its national development plans.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani decried the new sanctions that the US Treasury Department has imposed on a number of Iranian companies.

He said the Biden administration’s resort to sanctions, like the failed “maximum pressure” policy of the Trump administration, will “only strengthen Iran’s resolve to seriously pursue its national development objectives and exercise its legal and undeniable rights.”

Kanaani added that the US’ continued insistence on using illegal and unilateral sanctions proves, more than anything else, the righteousness of Iran’s stance and the ill-intention and hypocrisy of the US in the face of Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] or the 2015 nuclear deal. .

“The US recourse to illegal and unilateral sanctions proves the legitimacy of Tehran’s position and Washington’s ill will and hypocrisy toward Iran and the JCPOA,” he said.

The spokesman also noted that the US makes itself accountable internationally by imposing oppressive bans on Iran and taking unilateral coercive actions against the Islamic Republic, which are at odds with the principles of the international law.

“The imposition of unilateral coercive measures contravenes the accepted norms and principles of international law,” Kanaani said.

Kanaani finally underlined that Iran reserves the right to fight back against all such measures.

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control [OFAC] sanctioned six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers or their subsidiaries and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore for what it called playing a critical role in the production, sale, and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia.