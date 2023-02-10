The ‘Israeli’ Regime Kills Another Palestinian Detainee by Medical Negligence

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian detainee Ahmad Abu Ali [48 years] from the city of Yatta, near Al-Khalil, was martyred at dawn Friday in “Soroka” Hospital, as a result of medical negligence by the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons administration.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement that Abu Ali, father of nine, detained since 2012, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He only had two years left before his release. Throughout his imprisonment years, he suffered from several diseases, chronic heart problems, and diabetes.

According to the Prisoners Club, the Zionist prison administration deliberately delayed providing him with the necessary treatment, conducting medical examinations, and following up on his health status, which led to his martyrdom today.

The group held the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities fully responsible for his martyrdom and for all the sick and wounded prisoners inside the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons, saying that what happened with Abu Ali is yet another crime to be added to a long list of crimes waiting to be committed by the occupation with systematic tools.

The crime of medical negligence is the most prominent and dangerous of these tools, and it was the main reason behind the death of many prisoners during the past few years, the club added.

With the martyrdom of prisoner Ahmad Abu Ali, the number of martyrs of the Captive Movement rises to 235 since 1967, 75 of whom were martyred due to deliberate medical negligence, knowing that dozens of ex-prisoners were martyred as a result of diseases they were inflicted with while imprisoned.

It is noteworthy that the number of sick detainees in the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons has reached more than 600, and their health conditions have been diagnosed, including 24 suffering from cancer and tumors of various degrees.

Separately, the ‘Israeli’ military forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian in the southern part of the West Bank over an alleged stabbing attack against the regime's forces, amid heightened tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Sharif Hassan Rabaa, 22, “succumbed to critical wounds, which he sustained by bullets from the ‘Israeli’ occupation, near the entrance to Fawwar refugee camp,” which is located six kilometers southwest of al-Khalil, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Zionist military claimed in a statement that “an assailant, armed with a knife, approached troops at a guard post near Fawar camp and tried to stab them.”

“The soldiers responded with live fire and neutralized the suspect,” the statement alleged.