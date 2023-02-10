US, E3 Trapped in Miscalculations, Illusion in Face of Iran - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic declared its readiness to finalize the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but the United States and the European trio [Britain, France, and Germany] have been trapped in illusion and miscalculations.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of foreign organizations in Tehran to mark the 44th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

During the event, he emphasized that the Islamic Republic expressed readiness several months ago to finalize the revitalization of the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] and showed good faith in this regard, but unfortunately, the US administration and recently the three European states have been caught in miscalculations and illusion; thus, they preferred to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs instead of returning to their commitments under the nuclear agreement.

“They [the West] attempted to distort the image of the Islamic Republic based on false information on the situation of women and other developments in Iran, but the efforts were doomed to disgraceful failure,” Raisi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president argued that the Islamic Republic was formed based on religious democracy, so the progressive political system relies on popular will and votes as well as divine tenets.

The US and certain other Western states insist on their hegemonic stances and refuse to accept Iran’s realities as a free and independent country, Raisi said, noting that these policies are the basis of their strategic mistakes and wrong policies in dealing with the Islamic Republic and West Asia as a whole.

The historic Islamic Revolution in Iran to topple a pawn regime was a response to decades of foreign intervention, coups, tyranny, dependence, and all-out humiliation of a civilized nation, that has been one of the most pioneering countries in the region and the world, the president noted.

Today after 44 years, the Islamic Republic goes ahead in the way of freedom, justice-seeking, independence, and progress under the guidelines of the Supreme Leader and is considered as an inspiring country for all freedom-loving nations, Raisi underlined.

Despite the enemies’ economic war on the Iranians, the country advances in improving its economic infrastructure and creating inclusive networks in international economic cooperation, he mentioned, adding that Iran is ready to share its scientific, technological, economic, energy and transit capacities with other nations in order to create modern mechanisms to promote common interests.

With respect to the recent deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey, he stated that the sad incident caused great sorrow for all of us; therefore, we offer our condolences to the governments and people of both neighboring countries.