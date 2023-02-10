Hezbollah Urges Comprehensive Participation in Providing Aid To Syria

Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by Staff

Hezbollah issued a statement in which it underscored the need for urgent humanitarian assistance amid “the grave tragedy unfolding in Syria following the devastating earthquake in which thousands of men, women and children were killed, and where neighborhoods were demolished, buildings destroyed, and tens of thousands were injured. In addition, tens of thousands are displaced and many of those made homeless are forced to endure the harsh weather conditions.”

The statement further stressed that “Our religious and human responsibility requires us to place all our capabilities in the service of the Syrian government and its people, who have never hesitated to stand by the Lebanese people throughout their many ordeals.”

It also unveiled that Hezbollah has worked during the past days to collect food, medicine, first aid, and other necessary items through accredited associations and institutions.

“However, due to the large scale of the disaster and despite the special circumstances experienced by the Lebanese people, we call for comprehensive participation in this humanitarian campaign,” the statement added.

Moreover, Hezbollah urged all “those wishing to provide aid to head to the civil defense centers affiliated with the Health Organization in all areas, in addition to providing financial assistance in the branches of Al-Qard Al-Hasan, which will be used in the service of the Syrian state and its government agencies.”