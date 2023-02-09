Lebanese Delegation Visits Al-Assad: We Stand by Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad received on Wednesday a Lebanese Ministerial delegation, headed by Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib.

Members of the delegation extended to Al-Assad the condolence and solidarity of Prime Minister of the Lebanese caretaker government, Najib Mikati and other members in the government over the earthquake that hit Syria.

They stressed that the visit comes to extend condolence and assistance as Lebanese people consider themselves partners in the sorrow and they have to stand by the Syrians during this ordeal.

The delegation briefed Al-Assad on the measures and decisions taken by the caretaker government to offer help and coordinate with the Syrian institutions that work on the ground for operations of rescue and relief, stressing Lebanon’s readiness to open airports and ports to receive aid that come to Syria from any country.

For his part, Al-Assad thanked members of the delegation for the measures adopted by the Lebanese government to offer and facilitate the delivery of aid to Syria that achieve practical impacts on the ground and leave morale effect for the Syrian people.

He also affirmed the necessity of cooperation between Lebanon and Syria in all fields in light of the capabilities possessed by the two countries and the common interests they share.