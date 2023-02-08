Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah Sent Medical Delegations to Syria

Translated by Staff

Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem announced that Hezbollah has sent medical delegations for humanitarian assistance to Syrians, pointing out that "Syria needs someone to cooperate with it, and this is the least of the duties."

In a brief statement on al-Manar channel on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Qassim explained that “The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria requires us to stand side by side,” adding: “We have seen international bias against the Syrian people because they are against the government, and this is not consistent with the lowest human standards.”

He stressed that American and European sanctions imposed on Syria, and which most Arab countries have integrated with, are among the main reasons preventing efforts to help the Syrian people.

Further, Sheikh Qassim praised the steadfastness of the Syrian people over 12 years of sanctions and aggression, and that they did not change their convictions and decisions, nor did they acquiesce in what the US and Europe want. His Eminence said: “The time has come for them [the Syrians] to change the way they deal with them [the West]."

The deputy SG added, “We consider that the people of Syria and Turkey are our people and our loved ones, and we will stand by their side.”

On behalf of Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem renewed his condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, asking God Almighty to “Bless them with His mercy and forgiveness, to heal the injured, and for the people of Syrian and Turkey to overcome what they have suffered.”