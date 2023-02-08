No Script

Zelensky Lands in Britain On Way to Meet King Charles

10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visits Britain to push for more weapons supplies to be used in the ongoing confrontation resulting from Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Setting out on his second trip abroad since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the special military operation nearly one year ago, Zelensky met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Stansted airport before heading to Downing Street to discuss arms provisions and a new training program for jet fighter pilots.

Buckingham Palace said the president would later be hosted by King Charles. Zelensky will also address the parliament in London and observe training exercises his troops are conducting at British military bases, Downing Street said.

Western countries have dramatically scaled up their pledges of military support for Ukraine in recent weeks, including promises of hundreds of tanks. Kiev, however, still demands longer range missiles and war planes.

